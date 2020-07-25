Southwest Medical offering wellness exams, immunizations for kids during back-to-school event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)Southwest Medical is offering wellness exams and immunizations to kids in preparation for the start of the school year.

The medical group’s patient appreciation event on Saturday, July 25, is a healthy kickoff for the new school year to ensure that kids are school-ready.

It will be held Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids will be given a free backpack filled with school supplies and healthy snacks after each completed exam.

Even though students won’t be headed into the classrooms at the start of the academic year, Clark County School District still requires new students and kindergarteners to be up to date on all vaccinations.

Middle school students are required to have an MCV4 vaccination. Southwest Medical will also offer the HPV vaccine.

This event is for Southwest Medical patients only and appointments are required. Please call (702) 877-5199 to make an appointment at one of the three clinics listed below.

Locations:

  • Oakey Healthcare Center
    • 4750 W. Oakey Blvd, 4th floor
  • Nellis Healthcare Center
    • 420 N. Nellis Blvd
  • Montecito Healthcare Center
    • 7061 N. Grand Montecito Pkwy

IMPORTANT DATES, LINKS

 

Monday, Aug. 12 — first day of school
Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day, no school
Friday, Oct. 11 — end, first quarter
Friday, Oct. 25 — Nevada Day, no school
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, no school
Monday-Friday, Nov. 25-29 — no school (Thanksgiving/Family Day)
Friday, Dec. 20 — end, first semester

Monday, Dec. 23-Friday, Jan. 3 — winter break

Monday, Jan. 6 — third quarter
Monday, Jan. 20 — MLK Day
Monday, Feb. 17 — Presidents Day
Friday, March 6 — end, third quarter
Monday, March 9 — no school
Monday, April 6-Friday, April 10 — Spring break
Monday, April 13 — no school
Wednesday, May 20 — end of school year
Contingency days are Thursday, May 21, Friday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 26.

