Southwest Medical offering wellness exams, immunizations for kids during back-to-school event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Medical is offering wellness exams and immunizations to kids in preparation for the start of the school year.

The medical group’s patient appreciation event on Saturday, July 25, is a healthy kickoff for the new school year to ensure that kids are school-ready.

It will be held Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kids will be given a free backpack filled with school supplies and healthy snacks after each completed exam.

Even though students won’t be headed into the classrooms at the start of the academic year, Clark County School District still requires new students and kindergarteners to be up to date on all vaccinations.

Middle school students are required to have an MCV4 vaccination. Southwest Medical will also offer the HPV vaccine.

This event is for Southwest Medical patients only and appointments are required. Please call (702) 877-5199 to make an appointment at one of the three clinics listed below.

Locations: