Southwest Medical keeps newborns safe from a distance with mobile medical clinic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Medical is using their mobile medical clinic to provide a safe space for parents and newborn babies as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Its Medicine on the Move mobile is used exclusively for newborn pediatric appointments.

Southwest Medical’s goal of utilizing the mobile clinic is to minimize exposure to COVID-19 for babies one month old and under.

The healthcare provider says newborns need to be monitored during the first few weeks of life beginning just days after birth, which is why keeping up with pediatric appointments is important.

The size of the mobile unit allows for quick and efficient cleaning and disinfecting protocol to take place with adequate spacing between appointments, Southwest Medical says.

Medicine on the Move appointment info:

Two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scheduling will continue and/or expand depending on the current need

Parents who call Southwest Medical’s newborn appointment line will be offered a choice to schedule a newborn appointment with Medicine on the Move or in one of Southwest Medical’s pediatric clinics.

Medicine on the Move is currently parked at Southwest Medical’s North Tenaya Healthcare Center located at 2704 North Tenaya Way.