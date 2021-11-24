Southwest Medical Hospice to deliver holiday meals to patients in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many hospice and palliative care patients miss out on the joy and fellowship of the holidays, but thanks to one casino in the valley more than 100 patients and caregivers can enjoy a holiday meal this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall packed up 135-holiday meals to be donated to Southwest Medical Hospice Care.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day at 8 a.m., Southwest Medical Hospice Care volunteers will deliver the meals directly to patients all across the Las Vegas Valley.

