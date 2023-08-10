Crash at Durango and Sunset leaves two hospitalized on August 10, 2023.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A southwest valley road was closed in all directions Thursday night after a crash left two people hospitalized, according to Las Vegas police.

Around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to the area of Sunset Road and Durango Drive after a crash involving a Toyota and an unregistered Mercedes.

Police said that both drivers were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

All four directions at Durango Drive and Sunset Road are closed as of 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.