Metro police investigate crash near Tropicana and Buffalo on Sept. 7, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries after a southwest Las Vegas valley crash.

On Thursday around 7:45 p.m., police responded to a crash in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Buffalo Drive. Police said the crash occurred when a black sedan collided with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.