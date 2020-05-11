Southwest Gas now requiring customers to wear face coverings while at offices

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Effectively immediately, Southwest Gas says they are requiring everyone to wear face coverings while inside their public offices.

The utility company says the requirement was made to keep their customers and employees safe.

They are also asking customers to practice social distancing while inside their offices.

Southwest Gas says they will have a limited number of disposable masks for customers, as needed.

“Customers wishing to make payments can use the kiosks, Southwest Gas mobile app, and using MyAccount at swgas.com. We thank our customers for their cooperation.”

Southwest Gas

For more information on Southwest Gas’ response to COVID-19, click HERE.

