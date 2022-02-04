Southwest Gas execs earning millions as heating bills continue to increase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Top Southwest Gas executives are making millions leading the company that just increased heating bills for Las Vegas.

President and Chief Executive Officer John P. Hester’s total compensation for 2020 was $6.5 million, including a salary of just over $1 million, according to corporate statements. His bonus was about $1.25 million. Total compensation includes stocks and payments to his retirement accounts.

The disclosures are published in the report from the annual Southwest Gas stockholders meeting, last held on May 6, 2021.

Hester has held his position since March 2015. He joined the company in 1989.

Four other Southwest Gas executives had total compensation ranging from $1.6 million to $3.5 million:

$2.19 million Gregory J. Peterson, senior vice president and chief financial officer

$2.59 million Karen S. Haller, executive vice president and chief legal and administrative officer

$1.65 million Eric DeBonis, senior vice president of operations

$3.55 million Paul M. Daily, president and chief executive officer for Centuri Group Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas

All but Hester made more than twice what they got in 2018.

And all 10 members of the board of directors brought in at least $200,000 in combined cash and stocks.

You can see the full report on the Securities and Exchange Commission website.

Southwest Gas has long been considered one of the best employers in Las Vegas. The stockholders report showed that the median salary at the company (half of employees make more, half make less) was about $91,000 in 2020.