LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest gas customers packed into a Public Utilities Commission meeting Tuesday evening to protest a rate hike in their gas bills.

Nevada law requires natural gas utilities to file annual rate adjustment applications to review the reason behind these increases. This proposed increase would give the utility more than $21 million in annual revenue.

Dozens of Southwest Gas customers told the commission they are already struggling with inflation and an increase in utility bills only makes it worse.

“We close all the vents, we sleep under pounds of covers and we wear robes when we get out of bed to try to keep our gas bill down, yet still it’s so high,” Southwest gas customer Gregory Willaims said.

If approved, the increase would be 4.8% and would mean an increase of around $2.77 for the average southern Nevada single-family home. It would take effect on July 1. The utility had an increase in January.