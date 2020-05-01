Southwest, Frontier airlines will require passengers, employees to wear masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines has rolled out some new rules. Starting May 11, passengers and employees must wear a face mask. Flyers are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.

Southwest is also implementing strict cleaning and safety practices and the number of passengers on planes will be limited.

Frontier Airlines is also requiring face masks for passenger and employees. The company will soon make it mandatory to have employee wear masks at the ticket counter, gate and on the plane.

Customers will also have to accept a health acknowledgement before checking in for a flight. It certifies the passenger does not have COVID-19. The new policy starts May 8.

Jet Blue was the first airline to institute a face mask policy. Other airlines including American, United and Delta are also requiring masks.