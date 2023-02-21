LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Over the holiday season, thousands of travelers were left frustrated and stranded by Southwest Airlines’ technical failures. It also impacted employees who said they’d been calling for a change prior to this happening.

Flight attendants who are union members of Local TWU 556 will picket outside the Las Vegas Convention Center at noon, just hours before a Southwest-planned employee rally event to boost employee morale.

The employees want better pay, better safety measures, and the technology that failed upgraded.

The airline has already said it will put $1 billion toward improving technology to avoid the kind of meltdown that occurred over the holidays.

Southwest Airlines released a statement that said its culture “respects our employees and allows them to express their opinions in a cordial manner.”

Southwest and the union will meet in negotiations next week and throughout March. The pilots union is also in contract negotiations with the airline.