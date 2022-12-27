LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of airline passengers are in for another day of chaos at airports across the country and in Las Vegas as more flights are either delayed or canceled due to winter storms and operational challenges.

By Tuesday morning, Southwest Airlines had already canceled more than 2,500 flights of the nearly 2,900 total flights canceled in the United States. Southwest will only be flying one-third of its scheduled flights for today. According to FlightAware, it’s canceled more flights Monday and Tuesday than any other airline in the U.S.

Luggage waiting to be picked up at Reid International Airport on Dec. 27, 2022. (KLAS)

All Southwest Airlines departures from Southern California airports, such as LAX, San Diego, Burbank, John Wayne, and Ontario International show “unavailable” for booking flights.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into how Southwest Airlines has handled the cancellations and delays and whether the Dallas-based carrier is complying with its customer service plan.

You can read the airline’s service plan here. There is also the U.S.D.O.T Passenger Bill of Rights for passengers aggrieved by airline actions. Southwest does have a webpage for travel disruption that gives information where you can check your flight, rebook a flight, or request a refund for expenses you may be entitled to.

Harry Reid International Airport website shows canceled departures for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

Southwest released a statement Monday apologizing to customers and saying that it is urgently trying to address “wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet.”

Travelers can check Reid International’s flight arrivals and departures at this link. Airport officials continue to urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the flight departure and to expect large crowds.