LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State and Clark County education leaders were at a ceremony Tuesday to surprise an educator with the 2024 Nevada Teacher of the Year award.

Laura Penrod, who teaches English at Southwest Career and Technical Academy, was surprised Tuesday afternoon in the school’s gymnasium.

(Credit: Nevada Department of Education)

Penrod’s family, Governor Joe Lombardo (R), Nevada Schools Superintendent Jhone Ebert, and CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara were among the dignitaries in attendance.

“I want to highlight the good. I think too frequently we focus on the deficits in education,” Penrod said. “I really love to focus on the things we’re doing well, and how could we highlight those things and bring them to the forefront of education in the state.”

Penrod started her career in education in 2006 and was recognized with having some of the highest English ACT scores at CCSD.

She’s part of the original faculty that opened Southwest CTA in 2009, according to principal Donna Levy.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than she. 10 out of 10 students describe her as awesome, and we do too,” Levy said.

Penrod was a finalist last year for the award.

“Laura Jeanne Penrod is such an influential teacher for her students and coworkers, and a tremendous example for educators throughout the state,” Superintendent Jara said. “I look forward to seeing Ms. Penrod share her knowledge and insights with educators over the next year.”

She now moves on to represent the Silver State in the National Teacher of the Year competition.