Southwest casino project ‘Durango Station’ moves forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A long-awaited casino resort in the southwest valley moves one step closer to reality.

The project known to many as ‘Durango Station’ has been in the works by Station Casinos for years.

The casino is expected to be built on several acres of land near Durango and the 215.

On Tuesday night, The Spring Valley Town Advisory Board voted in favor of Station Casino’s plans.

But the area surrounding the property is residential so some Spring Valley community members at Tuesday’s meeting pointed out their concerns with traffic.

Some community members said they were in support of the project known as ‘Durango Station,” while others were against it.

“The project before you proposes a much less intense use,” said Rebecca Miltenberger, a real estate attorney for Station Casinos through the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

As the representing attorney for Station Casino, Miltenberger explained the scope of the project to a crowd of about 50 people at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We are presenting a plan to you that includes just over 400 hotel rooms and a reduction in gaming floor space to approximately 99,000 square feet,” she told the crowd.

The plan for the resort also includes 20,000 square feet of outdoor dining space.

“It’s really going to be advantageous, I believe,” said Leigh Ann Crist who lives west of the proposed casino project.

But some other residents, like Debra Korak, say they are worried about how much traffic in the area will increase, especially with schools near the property’s proposed entrances.

“Kids are not careful about crossing the street and the traffic on Maule Street has significantly gotten worse,” she tells 8 News Now.

Korak says if the casino entrances are not adjusted: “Then I don’t think it should go up.”

In the end, the board approved the project plans and also recommended developers look at any improvements.

“We will be working through any traffic concerns with staff,” Miltenberger added.

Station Casinos released this statement after the board’s approval:

“Station Casinos appreciates the Spring Valley Town Advisory Board and its residents for their input on and support of the Durango project. Our new development will be a great addition and a great community partner, employing thousands of construction and full-time team members and creating tens of millions of dollars in new state and local taxes. The Company looks forward to releasing more information on the project in the weeks ahead.” Station Casinos spokesperson

Also in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting was the Culinary Union, which has members who live in that area.

They oppose the plan due to traffic concerns.

In response to the Culinary Union’s opposition to the project, Station Casinos released this statement:

“It is unfortunate, but we are not surprised, as we have grown used to decades of endless harassment by the culinary union. Instead of applauding a project that will pay millions in local taxes, create a beautiful new amenity for the neighborhood and create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, including jobs for people they supposedly care about, they take the low road and play petty politics. Nothing that comes from the culinary union can be trusted.” Station Casinos spokesperson

Clark County commissioners will meet next month to make a final decision and will take Tuesday’s vote and public comment into consideration.