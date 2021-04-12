Southwest begins flights to Santa Barbara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers now have another option when flying between Las Vegas and Santa Barbara. Starting Monday, April 12, Southwest Airlines begins non-stop service with three flights a day.

The flights will depart Las Vegas at 7 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flights from Santa Barbara to Las Vegas will depart at 9:45 a.m., 3:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

Last month, the airline announced new routes and schedules. It will also begin service to Fresno on April 25. It plans to launch 19 new domestic and international routes by the end of the year.