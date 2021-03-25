Southwest announces new flights, including Palm Springs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines is announcing its new summer schedule which will offer new service between Las Vegas and Palm Springs, California.

Also being added is service from Las Vegas to Santa Barbara on April 12 and service from Las Vegas to Fresno on April 25.

“We continue to tailor our schedule with added flights to address closer-in demand for leisure

destinations while making foundational additions to our map that position our network for the

future,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial

Officer said.

Southwest will also begin servicing Myrtle Beach International Airport and May 23. This will be the company’s third airport in South Carolina as it expands its footprint. The airline plans to launch 19 new domestic and international routes by the end of the year.