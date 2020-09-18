Southwest Airlines will keep middle seats empty through November

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines is extending its policy to keep the middle seat on airplanes open until the end of November, following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The airline, as well as others, stopped selling the middle seat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Southwest’s policy to block selling the middle seats was due to expire Oct. 31. until this announcement.

Several other major airlines have already started selling the middle seat again. Alaska Airlines is still not offering the middle seat for sale until the end of October. Jet Blue is blocking sales of the middle seat until Oct. 15.