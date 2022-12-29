LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of passengers traveling on Southwest Airlines are still dealing with travel nightmares as the airline tries to sort out what is being called a “meltdown” of the system.

Thousands of bags remain unclaimed at Harry Reid Int’l Airport after Southwest cancels thousands of flights. (KLAS)

By Thursday morning, Southwest Airlines already canceled 2,361 flights, nearly 60% of its scheduled flights. Las Vegas is being hit hard by the cancellations with 196 flights canceled at Harry Reid International Airport.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan responded to the backlash saying the airline is doing everything it can to return to normal operations.

The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest with total cancellations soaring past 10,000 early in the week.

You can read Southwest Airline’s service plan here. There is also the U.S.D.O.T Passenger Bill of Rights for passengers aggrieved by airline actions. Southwest does have a webpage for travel disruption that gives information where you can check your flight, rebook a flight, or request a refund for expenses you may be entitled to.

Travelers can check Reid International’s flight arrivals and departures at this link. Airport officials continue to urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the flight departure and to expect large crowds.