Southwest Airlines reports more problems after Monday night ‘systems issues’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines delays continue at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after reports of a glitch affecting flights yesterday.

Tweets from the airline and the airport indicated the “system issues” could cause long lines. Southwest indicated it was aware of the issue and was working to quicky resolve it.

🚨@SouthwestAir is experiencing system issues across the United States. If you're headed to the airport today, expect long lines and please pack your patience. https://t.co/A7Bpaz1dEC — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 15, 2021

Southwest Airlines flights resumed Monday evening after a reported “technical difficulty” nationwide that was related to a weather information provider.

Last night’s statement:

We’ve resumed normal flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft. While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers.

The airline didn’t indicate if Tuesday morning’s problem was the same as the technical problem Monday night.

Southwest is McCarran’s biggest carrier, transporting more passengers in and out of Las Vegas than any other airline.