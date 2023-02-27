LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bad run of cancellations during the holidays cost Southwest Airlines about $220 million, but the biggest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport rebounded in January, carrying 8% more passengers than in December.

Southwest’s January numbers shined, with about 110,000 passengers in January than December.

Overall, passenger counts at the airport held steady in January, increasing by about 20,000 over December levels.

Passengers on domestic flights were barely changed — up a little more than 6,000 passengers compared to December. But international passengers showed a bigger increase — about 23,000 passengers.

And comparisons to last year, when the COVID-19 omicron variant was spreading in December and January of 2022, showed big increases. Counts were nearly 40% higher than in January 2022.

Statistics released Monday by the airport show 4,390,361 arriving and departing passengers in January, just above December’s 4,370,694 passengers. The airport’s top carriers:

Southwest Airlines: 1,484,858

Spirit Airlines: 672,844

Frontier Airlines: 414,442

Delta: 399,536

American Airlines: 318,191

Of the domestic carriers, Spirit showed the biggest jump in passenger counts compared to January last year — up more than 72%. Southwest was up 33% over last January.