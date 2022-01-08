Southwest Airlines flight cancellations woes continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Southwest Airlines has canceled nearly two dozen flights either arriving or departing from Harry Reid International Airport Saturday. The Dallas-based airline had canceled more flights in the U.S than any other carrier over the past week.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, Southwest canceled 317 flights Saturday. More than 1,500 were canceled over the past three days.

The airline said in a statement that it’s making adjustments to lessen the flight disruptions.

“Southwest Airlines made flight adjustments across the network for Saturday in reaction to disruptions created by recent winter storms – which impacted several of our largest bases of operations throughout the past week – and ongoing staffing challenges reflective of the national uptick in COVID-19 cases and required quarantines. We appreciate the patience and support from our Customers as we work diligently, and safely, to get them to their destinations as promised. As always, we encourage Customers to check their flights status at southwest.com.” SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

According to Flightaware, 3,359 flights worldwide have been canceled, 1,213 of those are either in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S.

If you are flying, it’s recommended you sign up for text alerts so you can be notified of any flight changes.