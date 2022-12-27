LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines carries more than twice the number of passengers in and out of Harry Reid International Airport compared to any other airline.

More than 1.5 million passengers flew Southwest in and out of Las Vegas in November, with Spirit Airlines handling slightly more than 700,000 passengers and Frontier at just over 450,000.

Canceled flights over the past days have put the spotlight on Southwest, which canceled 230 flights in Las Vegas on Tuesday as it tries to get back on track nationwide. A total of 2,500 flights had been canceled around the country and the situation didn’t appear to be any better for Wednesday.

Southwest released a statement Monday apologizing to customers and saying that it is urgently trying to address “wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet.”

Figures released by Reid International Airport on Tuesday showed passenger totals through the end of November at 48,296,907 — a 34.8% increase over last year (35,840,433 through November 2021).

Of those totals, nearly 16.7 million flew Southwest through the end of November, far higher than year-to-date counts for Spirit (6.6 million), Frontier (4.5 million) and Delta (4.2 million).

The numbers are among statistics used to track Las Vegas tourism, which has climbed back after down years during the pandemic.

Southwest Airlines has carried 32.1% more passengers so far this year than 2021. Spirit has grown faster over the past year than any of Southwest’s top competitors in Las Vegas, with a 54.4% increase in passengers. Frontier is up 28.2% over last year’s levels and Delta is up 23.5%.

The passenger report also showed a dramatic increase in international flights, which had dropped significantly during the first two years of the pandemic. The increase from 119,332 international passengers to 237,980 represented a 266.3% increase.

Domestic passenger counts have grown by 30.6% so far this year, another signal that tourism is thriving.