Southwest Airlines cutting pay to avoid layoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ largest air carrier is cutting pay to try and save jobs. Southwest Airlines plans to cut pay by 10% for non-union workers.

Managers are receiving pay cuts.

CEO Gary Kelly is giving up his base salary through 2021. The cuts aren’t sitting well with everyone.

Southwest’s flight attendant union rejected the idea. It is calling for more federal aid after thousands of airline workers across the country were furloughed or laid off on Oct. 1 after the government’s $25 billion payroll support program expired.

While Southwest has avoided layoffs thus far, Spirit, Allegiant and United employees haven’t been as fortunate.

The airline industry has been one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy since the virus pandemic began, with the largest four U.S. carriers losing more than $10 billion between them, according to the Associated Press.

Shares in major U.S. airlines jumped at the opening bell Wednesday, after President Trump tweeted a willingness to help the carriers in seemingly contradictory tweets.

“The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support,” Trump tweeted late Tuesday night. “I will sign now!”

The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

That message followed tweets earlier Tuesday in which Trump said he had told his representatives to end negotiations on a broader relief package until after the election next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.