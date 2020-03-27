Southwest Airlines cuts 1,500 daily flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines plans to suspend 1,500 daily flights starting Friday. The cuts are a nearly 40% reduction in flights for the airline which is the busiest carrier in and out of McCarran International Airport.

The cuts are necessitated by the reduction of people flying due to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials hope the suspension of those flights will help the company curb major losses.

The airline is notifying customers and giving them alternate flight options.

The airline has also stopped all in-flight drink and snack service to avoid close interactions between the employees and public.