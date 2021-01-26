Southwest Airlines’ changes to policy no longer allow emotional support animals; trained service dogs still welcomed

Southwest Airlines jets sit at gates at Love Field in Dallas in this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, the airline warned nearly 7,000 employees that they could lose their jobs unless labor unions accept concessions to help Southwest cope with a sharp drop in travel during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier is making changes to its policies regarding trained service animals and emotional support animals.

Effective March 1, 2021, in an effort to be consistent with new regulations from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the airline will accept only trained service dogs for travel and will no longer transport emotional support animals. This means Southwest Airlines® will only allow service dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks to benefit a qualified individual with a disability to travel with the customer.

The types of disability include a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability, and only dogs will be accepted (including those for psychiatric service) — no other species will be accepted as a trained service animal.

Customers may still travel with some animals as part of the airline’s existing pets program for a charge; however, the animals must meet all applicable requirements regarding in-cabin stowage and species (dogs and cats only).

“We applaud the Department of Transportation’s recent ruling that allows us to make these important changes to address numerous concerns raised by the public and airline employees regarding the transport of untrained animals in the cabins of aircraft,” said Steve Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Operations and Hospitality. “Southwest Airlines continues to support the ability of qualified individuals with a disability to bring trained service dogs for travel and remains committed to providing a positive and accessible travel experience for all of our customers with disabilities.”

As part of this change, people flying Southwest with a trained service dog mu-st present a complete and accurate DOT Service Animal Air Transportation Form at the gate or ticket counter on their day of travel to affirm a service animal’s health, behavior, and training.

Customers should complete the form, which will be available both on the airline’s website and at airport locations, after booking their travel.

Customers who hold existing reservations for travel with unaccepted animals after Feb. 28, 2021 may contact Southwest for more information and assistance. Southwest’s policies for traveling with trained service animals can be reviewed at Southwest.com.