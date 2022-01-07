Southwest Airlines cancels more than 500 flights Friday, dozens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southwest Airlines has canceled dozens of flights either due to arrive or depart from Harry Reid International Airport Friday. The Dallas-based airline has canceled more flights in the U.S. than any other carrier over the past few days.

Southwest has canceled 527 flights Friday, according to Flightaware, a flight-tracking website. Nearly 1,200 were canceled over the previous two days. The airline said it’s making adjustments to lessen the flight disruptions.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

“Southwest Airlines made flight adjustments across the network for Friday in reaction to disruptions created by recent winter storms – which impacted several of our largest bases of operations throughout the past week – and ongoing staffing challenges.” Southwest Airlines

As of 11 a.m., of the 33 canceled arriving flights, 26 of them are Southwest planes. You can check this link to see the status of an arriving flight.

Of the 16 canceled departing flights, 14 are on Southwest Airlines. You can check this link to see the status of a departing flight.

Over the past two days, the airline has canceled 1,200 flights, more than any other U.S. carrier. Southwest is offering pay incentives, such as double pay, to healthy employees for picking up additional shifts.