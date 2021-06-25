Southwest adding Vegas to Maui flights starting Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are looking to escape the heat and go tropical – Southwest wants to help. Starting this Sunday, the airline is adding nonstop routes from Las Vegas to Maui.

8 News Now spoke to the vice president of Southwest who says connecting Hawaii to Las Vegas was a no brainer.

They are also adding flights to Kona beginning September 7.

“We are seeing a very strong demand to and from Las Vegas,” said Andrew Watterson with Southwest. “The Hawaii flights give people going to leave Las Vegas and more opportunities to come from the new cities we’ve been adding.”

Watterson also tells 8 News Now the airline prides itself on having low fares and surviving the pandemic with no staff layoffs.

Southwest Airlines began offering nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Hawaii on June 6.