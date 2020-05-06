Southern Nevada’s only dairy faces uncertain future, no market for milk

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The devastating impact of the coronavirus on the economy has forced many big companies and resorts to close and cut costs. However, one local business has no option but to stay open even though fewer people need what it makes.

For Ed Goedhart, who runs the Ponderosa Dairy in the Amargosa Valley, the work never stops. The former Nevada assemblyman has driven around the dairy since 1993.

“It’s a 24/7, 365 day a year job,” he said.

There are six square miles of farmland, thousands of cows and lots of milk. It’s Southern Nevada’s only surviving dairy and it might not last much longer.

“We’re in a very challenging state, financially,” Goedhart said.

Ponderosa provides about one-third of all the milk made in Nevada. It’s main customers are Clark County School District and major casinos. Right now, they don’t need much of what Goedhart is selling.

“Seventy percent of your business evaporates overnight, that let us know real quick we were in for a difficult, challenging time,” he said.

The equation is simple. Goedhart sends his raw milk to a processor in Las Vegas. From there, it goes to market. But if there is no market, the supply chain gets backed up, because you can’t stop cows from producing.

“We have all these animals and these girls have to be fed everyday and they have to be milked everyday, whether or not we sell milk, we still have to provide for these animals,” Goedhart said.

Pondersosa is like dairy farms nationwide. They were already battling to stay open. Now, many are on life support, forced to dump milk, give it away or sell assets.

Goedhart recently sent 1,500 animals to slaughter.

“You only have a couple of months left before you sell your animals and lay off your employees,” he said.

That’s 200 people potentially out of a job.

Goedhart applied for federal help but his claim with the Payroll Protection Program was rejected.

“It could be the difference between staying in business or not,” he said. “That’s how badly we need it.”

For now, his staff tries to find a home for milk no one seems to want, hoping business comes back before his farm evaporates.

“The longer it stays and schools are closed down, everyday is one more nail in the coffin of our business,” Goedhart said.

His dairy is donating milk to Three Square Food Bank. Last week, 2,500 gallons were delivered to four CCSD distribution sites.