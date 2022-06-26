LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The spotlight was on the future of southern Nevada at Las Vegas Perspective on Thursday.

With a lot up in the air when it comes to the economy many are wondering what could happen next.

At the 2022 Las Vegas Perspective event, hosted by Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, major topics were put in the spotlight, from talks of a recession to water shortages, no issue was left untouched.

Dr. Derionne Pollard, president of Nevada state college expressed the need for workforce development. “Education by far is the most critical factor driving force in securing business headquarters,” she told the event’s crowd.

With the ongoing drought, water policy expert Cindy Wallis-Lage says we need to find water supply alternatives. “The reality is we have to make a change,” she said, “some of those changes are going to be disruptive.”

Economic expert Brian Gordon from Applied Analysis touched on inflation and the fears of recession. He says southern Nevada faces challenges to help the economy, such as land availability but says we can grow by building up and building smarter.