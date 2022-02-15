Southern Nevada’s first Black officer honored in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In celebration of Black History Month, Metro police, and the Clark County commissioners joined together to honor southern Nevada’s first black police officer during Tuesday’s meeting.

Herman Moody served as a detective and joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department back in 1946.

Moody was a navy veteran at the time, and since there was no police academy at the time he tells 8 News Now he had to teach himself how to file reports that would stand up in court.

Moody also noted that he would oftentimes read books on Nevada law and would then teach others how to make good arrests.

He also says he believed in the historic westside of the valley and felt its residents deserved good police protection and dedicated his career to it.

Detective Herman Moody retired from Metro back in 1977.

He is now 97-years-old and says he enjoys spending time with his five children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.