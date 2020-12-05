Southern Nevadans react to President-elect Biden’s 100-day mask request

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President-elect Joe Biden plans to ask American citizens to wear a mask for 100 days after he is inaugurated. He hopes the combination of masks and vaccinations will help bring down cases of COVID-19.

In Clark County, where cases are surging, some Southern Nevadans are all for it.

“I think you need to protect yourself and protect others, too,” said Joe Berardo.

He stresses it’s important to think of these safety measures in a historical context:

“Obviously, this pandemic has killed a lot of people. So I think people need to wake up, look at history and see what pandemics have done in the past.”

Biden says the request will last 100 days, not forever. For some, though, it’s been long enough.

“I really don’t like it,” said Jessica Jarrard. “The kids don’t have to wear it, and then there’s the whole outside thing. Being inside, I understand it’s precautionary measures, but I do not like it at all.”

Jarrard tells us it’s frustrating to see masks not disposed of properly.

“I find them all over the floor, rather than in the trash can. I feel like it’s horrible for the earth and everything like that, too,” she said.

While the request is not a mandate, some think the community will still step up and mask up.

“I’m proud of Clark County. For the most part, I see people respecting that rule,” said Johnson Shao. “Even if someone isn’t wearing the mask properly, you just say, ‘hey, can you pull it up a little bit,’ and more than likely, they’ll do it just to be polite. I think that’s reassuring.”

Biden said he will require that masks be worn in federal buildings and on interstate transportation.