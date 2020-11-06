Southern Nevada voters weigh in on 2020 election process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the entire country anxiously waits for the results of the 2020 election, voters across the valley shared their thoughts with 8 News Now Thursday.

“This process has been so crazy,” Southern Nevada voter Ilah Watkins said.

“I’m pretty sure people haven’t slept for the last 48 hours,” voter Nelitta Chamberlain added.

Ballots were cast on Tuesday, which means the public’s job is done, but many said they are ready for the election to end.

NOW: A protest is forming outside Clark County Election Headquarters in NLV.



We are back in our truck for safety reasons, but it appears two groups are forming on the sidewalk. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/lpTAk731BN — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) November 5, 2020

“I don’t understand why it is taking so long to count all the ballots,” Watkins added.

Presidential picks are painting our country’s climate, so those who spoke with 8 News Now urge others to trust the political process, even if it takes more time.

“I think Nevada is really divided and you can really feel that here,” local voter Roy Shakerchi said. “It feels like for every one friend voting for Trump there is another voting for Biden, so it really is that swing state.”

“There are so many great volunteers out there right now,” Shakerchi added of election workers counting ballots. “They really care about democracy and they want it to be fair, so I think it is not the time to listen to all the rhetoric going around saying that it is a faulty process.”

HAPPENING #NOW: Around 100 protesters are outside the @ClarkCountyNV elections office in North #LasVegas. Many are holding Trump signs. They are chanting “fair elections” & four more years,” among other things. @NLVPD is here, keeping them out of the parking lot. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/1LZuEiren4 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) November 6, 2020

However, no matter which way this goes, they said we can only keep moving forward and vow to work together, regardless of what the future holds.

“There’s nothing you can do about it at this point,” voter Mike Brock said. “If you voted you made a difference, and we will see what happens.”

“If any change is going to happen, it’s not going to be who is sitting in The White House,” Chamberlain concluded. “It is going to be based on us.”