Southern Nevada Veterans Home sees new COVID-19 case after nearly two months

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A single positive test for COVID-19 isn’t the biggest news story these days as Nevada looks at 11,279 cases and 465 deaths in less than three months. But when it occurs at the Southern Nevada Veterans Home, it stirs concern.

The Veterans Home was the site of one of the earliest outbreaks of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada, and it claimed the life of one veteran on March 28. The statistics from the home had not changed since late April: seven residents and nine staff members testing positive, along with the single death.

But a new report from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports a new case.

The Veterans Home has been a focal point of the COVID-19 pandemic, with changes to burials and Memorial Day services that reminded everyone about social distancing. A Memorial Day visit by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak punctuated the reality that Memorial Day wasn’t the usual welcome-to-summer celebration.

Here’s our April 15 report:

The new case serves as a reminder that the virus can strike twice, even as Nevada has learned so much about it.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities and rehabilitation hospitals — sites that are regulated by the state of Nevada — are still isolating residents.

Hospitals recently began allowing visitors, and have been urging people go to the hospital when they need to, and stop avoiding necessary trips for health care.