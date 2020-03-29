Southern Nevada State Veterans Home resident dies from COVID-19

Southern Nevada State Veterans Home (Courtesy: Facebook/Nevada Department of Veterans Services)

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Just this week, we learned three residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City tested positive for COVID-19. Now, one resident has died from the coronavirus.

According to the Veterans Home, the veteran was an 86-year-old man. He died Saturday after being transported from the home to the hospital. At the time of the transfer, it was not known if he had COVID-19, but a test at the hospital confirmed it.

The Nevada State Veteran Home will not be releasing the name of the resident who died.

