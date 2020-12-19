Southern Nevada State Veterans Home reports 1 death this week from COVID-19

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — After reporting two deaths last week, the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home is reporting an additional COVID-19 death this week.

Officials say a resident who had been hospitalized the past two weeks with COVID-19 passed away. The 64-year-old peacetime veteran served in the U.S. Army.

Officials say the man had an underlying respiratory condition and had been on a ventilator.

The home is expected to begin administering vaccines before the end of the year, with the second round of doses coming in January. The home has been designated as a Tier 1 location by Nevada.