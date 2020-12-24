Southern Nevada State Veterans Home reports COVID-19 death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 67-year-old veteran died of COVID-19 complications this week at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, according to a Thursday news release from the Nevada Division of Veterans Services (NDVS).

The man, a U.S. Air Force veteran, had been hospitalized for about a month.

“We are deeply saddened to report the death of one of our honored veterans,” said NDVS Director Kat Miller. “His loss profoundly affects our entire team and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We anxiously await the day that every resident receives the COVID-19 vaccination, and no one ever again loses their life to this terrible disease.”

Three deaths were reported at the veterans home in the past three weeks.

According to NDVS, “All staff who care for residents are tested for COVID-19 prior to every shift. If the rapid test result is positive, then the staff member is immediately sent home to self-quarantine and does not have any contact with residents or other staff. Residents are tested a minimum of twice a week.”