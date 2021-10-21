Southern Nevada shining purple to honor survivors of domestic violence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Southern Nevada is shining purple Thursday to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

National Wear Purple Day, which is a national awareness day to honor survivors of domestic violence and further conversations around recognizing signs of domestic and gender-based violence, how to get help, and offering support to those who have experienced violence.

According to SAFE House, domestic violence cases are on the rise in Southern Nevada. Nevada is known to be one of the states with the highest rates among adults and children.

“The ways that it can be done is through their finances isolation is very large in the immigrant community. If someone comes in from another country they have no family,” Beth Flory, Director of SAFE House said.

On average, more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the U.S. will experience rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“I ended up in the hospital that’s when I said no more because he wanted to kill me,” Soto added. “He hit me and it was with a closed fist on my left eye. I counted to 5 then I couldn’t count anymore.”

Marsy’s law which protects victims through the judicial process is urging Nevadans and iconic venues to go purple In support. Soto is taking it one step further as she is part of the numerous local organizations offering a helping hand.

“I will never forget because they say it only takes one person,” Soto said.

If you or someone you know needs help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. It is confidential and available 24/7.