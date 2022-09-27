LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers from across Nevada were heading to Florida Tuesday, ready to assist as the state braces for Hurricane Ian.

The Nevada volunteers are joined by more than 500 red cross disaster relief workers from across the country. They want to make sure everyone impacted by the storm has a safe place to stay, food to eat, relief supplies, and emotional support.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada chapter Rachel Flanigan said Nevada volunteers moved supplies into place late last week to be able to initially accommodate 60,000 people.

“A lot of our folks have deployed to the Orlando area, to be away from the storm, and then they are going to work their way toward those zones,” Flanigan said. “It looks like we are on standby but will more than likely will be deploying our emergency response vehicle, which is our big feeding truck will most likely be leaving southern Nevada toward the end of the week, in fact, all the feeding trucks in the country are all on standby.”

Flanigan reminded everyone to donate blood if possible. Depending on the severity of the storm, more blood may be needed in Florida.

If you want to help people impacted by the hurricane, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.