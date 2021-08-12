Southern Nevada nonprofit rescues golden retrievers from slaughterhouses, unites them with loving families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers are working to help raise funds to rescue golden retrievers out of China and get those dogs here to loving homes in Southern Nevada.

8 News Now caught up with the committee chair of “Goldens Without Borders” about the challenges this particular rescue group is dealing with during this pandemic.

To say that Margo Rogat is a dog lover is an understatement.

“It means a lot to me,” Rogat said.

One of the happiest moments for her is greeting her new pups at LAX.

It means she has saved a golden retriever headed to the slaughterhouse in China or from a life spent in a cage.

Rogat is the head volunteer at “Goldens Without Borders” — an international rescue that has in the past relied on passenger flights to transport these dogs from China to LAX, and drive them safely home to Las Vegas.

But due to COVID restrictions, it is much more complicated and expensive now.

“We have an unbelievable rescue partner in China,” Rogat said. “We arrange for all the flights to come into the states. It changed dramatically since COVID, and I do mean dramatically.”

Now, the dogs can only be transported as cargo, and the cost to do so has more than quadrupled as a result.

Volunteers fundraise to cover the costs and prepare all the necessary paperwork for travel permits to the U.S.

Overseas rescue partners provide a safe environment and prepare the dogs for travel, which includes vaccinations and quarantine,

“There’s a lot of dogs that still need to come over here,” Rogat said.

It is rewarding work when you see these dogs experience their first taste of freedom.

“From where they have come and the life they have known, which is not a life for many of them, it doesn’t become a life, because we can’t save them all, but for the one’s we do, their lives are changed forever,” Rogat said. “These dogs are living such a good life, just going to the beach, or going to the snow, or kayaking, or boating to lounging in swimming pool.”

A big fundraiser called ” Life is Golden,” will take place on Thursday, August 19, at 5:30 at the Dragon Ridge Country Club at Macdonald Highlands.

If you can’t make the event and just want to donate, you can do so HERE.