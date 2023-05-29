Across Southern Nevada, we honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Across Southern Nevada, we honor those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

In the West Valley, the American Legion Post 76 and other city officials gathered for a ceremony on Lake Sahara Monday morning.

Tim Smith is a Persian Gulf War Veteran who served 18 years in the military.

“Memorial Day is important for a lot of reasons because, for many years, people are now starting to forget the sacrifices of veterans that have served.

Smith said honoring his dad means teaching the younger generations about remembering our history.

“My father served in World War II and passed away in 2000. I continue on his legacy by trying to help veterans and help their families because that’s what we need to do,” added Smith. “That’s why I’m very encouraged by the JROTC programs here in the valley. I serve as the Vice President of the Junior ROTC and ROTC operations for the Association of the US Army as well.

Dennis Christiansen, a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Navy said America would not be what is it today without our fallen soldiers.

“It is very important to honor all those that even think about the freedom of this country and what it’s done for all of us,” explained Christiansen. ” The opportunities of those who come from another country who are wanting to become Americans how well some of them have done and how some are trying to cope. I think it’s a great honor to be an American and proud to be an American.

In Henderson, mayor Michelle Romero says Cornerstone Park has a sea of U.S. flags to remind the community of the bravery and heroism of those who served.

“There are over 450 flags that are posted out here to recognize the men and women who have fallen in service to our country to honor them and the sacrifices they have made,” said Romero. “The veterans’ community is a family, the military is a family, and they look out for one another and it’s important to make sure they feel that familial welcome here in Henderson.

There was also the traditional remembrance ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Dozens of people were in attendance, and over 500 volunteers placed more than 30,000 flags on graves on Saturday morning.