LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A water use study conducted by Applied Analysis and commissioned by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) revealed that newly built homes used roughly 50 percent less water than older homes in Southern Nevada.

According to the study, newly built homes use around 38 gallons per square foot, as opposed to older homes, which use nearly 76.

The study examined homes built in 1989, 1999, 2009, and 2019, and then data from 2021, the most recent calendar year was collected, ensuring a full year of water use for each decade of homes being examined.

In nearly every metric, from annual water use overall to seasonal water use, homes built in 2019 used far less water than all the previously built homes. This is in spite of average home sizes increasing every decade. For reference, the average square footage of a home built in 1989 was 1,999, whereas, in 2019, it was 2,501, representing a 25 percent increase in size.

“We are proud to continue to support the Southern Nevada Water Authority,” said Nat Hodgson, CEO of the SNHBA in a press release. “As impact fees from new residential construction support conservation efforts, finance turf conversion rebate programs, and fund capital projects that make our overall water system more redundant and reliable.”

According to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, nearly 100 percent of Southern Nevada’s indoor water use is reclaimed through the wastewater system, then replenished through water treatment facilities, and returned to Lake Mead.

The study made no mention of how older homes may reduce water usage.