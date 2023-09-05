LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the recent rain and flooding in the valley, the Southern Nevada Health District shared effective steps to get rid of mosquito breeding sources.

Mosquitoes can spread potentially serious diseases like West Nile Virus and Zika.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. About one in five people who are infected with West Nile Virus develop a fever and other mild symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness.

In 2019, there were 43 cases reported in Clark County residents, including one death. There was minimal West Nile activity in 2020, 2021, 2022, and no cases have been reported so far in 2023.

One of the most effective steps people can take to protect themselves is to prevent mosquito breeding. By inspecting around their homes regularly and cleaning or throwing out sources capable of holding even the smallest amount of water, such as:

Buckets, watering cans, bottle caps, or debris that can hold water

Pet dishes

Potted plant saucers

Garbage and recycling cans

Children’s toys, wading pools

Patio furniture

Bird baths, ornamental ponds or fountains

Outdoor grills

Recreation equipment

Female mosquitoes lay approximately 100 to 400 eggs, and it takes approximately seven to 10 days for the larvae to mature.

Another form of protection would be for people to protect themselves from getting bitten by wearing an insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of limon eucalyptus or IR3535, or wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors. It is also important to ensure any open doors and windows are screened to help prevent mosquitoes from entering homes.

People should report increased mosquito activity, including being bitten by mosquitoes during daylight hours, to the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633. Green pools are reported to the appropriate code enforcement agency. Additional resources and contact information are available on the Health District website.

More information about mosquito control is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.