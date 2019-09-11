Southern Nevada Health District reports first vaping-related illness in Clark County

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they are investigating more cases of a breathing illness associated with vaping. The root cause remains unclear, but officials said Friday that many reports involve marijuana vaping. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has its first confirmed case of a severe respiratory illness linked to vaping in a person under the age of 18.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported the youth was hospitalized with respiratory symptoms, but a pulmonary infection has not been identified. The symptoms the patient was experiencing met the case definition set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The youth was released and is recovering.

Symptoms associated with the reported illnesses include:

Respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or chest pain)

Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting or diarrhea)

Non-specific symptoms (fatigue, fever or weight loss)

Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer for the health district, says the case is an “unfortunate reminder” of how pervasive e-cigarette items have become and the danger they present to children and the public.

The district advises certain groups against the use of vaping products and e-cigarettes, including:

Youth

Young adults

Pregnant women

People who do not currently use tobacco products

Vaping-related illnesses have been reported across the country, with cases number in the hundreds. At least six deaths have been reported. For more information, please visit the CDC or Southern Nevada Health District’s website.