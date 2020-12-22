Southern Nevada Health District receives 15K doses of Moderna vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first shipment of Moderna, the nation’s second COVID-19 vaccine, arrived at the Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday.

The shipment includes 15,000 doses. According to the health district, most of those doses will be used to vaccinate Tier 1 health care workers. So far, the health district has received a total of nearly 28,000 doses of vaccine. Shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine arrived last week. Moderna is also shipping 16,478 doses to hospitals this week.

“The two vaccines are important tools in our efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to remind everyone that is important to get our community’s health care staff members vaccinated so they can continue to provide the essential services and support we have all relied upon during this pandemic,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, the Southern Nevada Health District’s Acting Chief Health Officer. “We will continue to receive COVID-19 vaccine supplies and as we do, we will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated. “

The health district said its vaccine plan mirrors the state’s distribution plan which is a tiered distribution plan to ensure the initial supplies of vaccine are provided to the critical populations.

Aside from health care personnel, residents and staff at long-term care facilities are included in Tier 1. Their vaccines will be handled by pharmacy providers.