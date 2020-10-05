Southern Nevada Health District offers ‘safe and healthier’ Halloween tips, alternatives

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has laid out some tips to help the community plan for a “safe and healthier” Halloween.

The holiday guidelines include following the ongoing health recommendations such as wearing a face mask, practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet and frequently using hand sanitizer.

SNHD suggests trick-or-treating with people in the same household, and avoiding any Halloween activities if an individual is sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released Halloween guidelines in September, stressing that anyone who may have COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19, should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.

Similar to the CDC’s lower, moderate and higher risk activities, the health district has offered some safer alternatives to celebrate Halloween this year.

The following tips and guidance were forwarded in a press release Monday, Oct. 5:

Safer Alternatives to Celebrate Halloween

Organize drive up trick-or-treating where neighbors set up candy at curbside.

Plan a neighborhood costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants.

Trick or treat in reverse by having neighbors walk or drive-by and deliver candy to the front yard.

Throw a Zoom costume party.

Have a Netflix scary movie party where everyone starts the scary movie at the same time.

Create a Halloween piñata with just your family in the back yard.

Have a costume Halloween dinner with your family.

Many traditional Halloween activities, like trick-or-treating, can put individuals at a higher risk for spreading viruses, both the CDC and SNHD say.

The health district has released the following guidelines for those planning to participate in traditional trick-or-treating:

Trick or Treaters

Stay home if you are sick.

Trick or treat with people who live in the same house as you do.

Remain 6 feet apart from people who do not live with you.

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your nose and mouth. A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask should not be used over a cloth face mask because it can make it harder to breathe. Consider wearing a Halloween-themed face-covering with your costume.

Use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing or sneezing.

Homeowners

Do not hand out candy if you are sick.

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.

Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading from your driveway/front door.

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick or treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.

Wash your hands often.

Parents

Stay home if you are sick.

Talk with your children about safety, social distancing guidelines, and expectations

Guide children to always stay on the right side of the road to help ensure social distancing is maintained.

Carry a flashlight at night and ensure your children have reflective clothing.

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose.

Wash your hands as soon as you return home.

Inspect your child’s candy.

Celebrations with members of the same household or holding virtual parties pose the lowest risk for spreading viruses, according to the SNHD. People who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or who live with someone who is at increased risk, should avoid in-person gatherings and consider participating in lower risk events with people who live in the same household, SNHD suggests.

The health district continues to recommend testing for everyone, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

Additional Halloween and holiday guidance is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween. More information about COVID-19, including a calendar of community testing sites, is available on the Health District website at www.snhd.info.covid.