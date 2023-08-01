LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes for the Clark County School District are set to begin on Monday, Aug. 7. Are your student’s vaccines up-to-date?

All students enrolled in Nevada public, private, or charter schools must be up-to-date on mandatory vaccines before classes begin, the Southern Nevada Health District reminds parents and guardians.

SNHD will be holding immunization clinics with expanded dates and times in order to accommodate for the back-to-school rush, but appointments are required. SNHD urged parents and guardians to make an appointment now in a release.

The list of locations and times is as follows:

Mandatory and recommended back-to-school vaccinations are available at the following SNHD

locations by appointment only. Call (702) 759-0850 or visit this link.

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Friday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101 Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Monday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015 Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027 Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school date and time at this location: Friday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Back-to-school clinics for students 11-18 years old (Tdap, MCV4 and HPV vaccines ONLY) are

available at the following locations. Appointments are required. Please call (702) 759-1910 or visit this link.

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boulevard Mall (in El Mercado), 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The clinic is located in Suites 208-210 on Avenida Reforma.



According to the release, SNHD accepts most insurance plans. Not all immunizations are covered by insurance. In addition to the cost of the vaccine, SNHD charges an administration fee of $20 per person for one vaccine and $8 for each additional vaccine.

The following vaccines are required for students enrolled in CCSD schools:

chickenpox

hepatitis A

hepatitis B

polio

tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap)]

quadrivalent meningitis

measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Additional information can be found on the Southern Nevada Health District website.