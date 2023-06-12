LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023-2024 school year will begin on Monday, August 7 for the Clark County School District, and the Southern Nevada Health District is already offering appointments for back-to-school vaccinations.

SNHD is encouraging parents and guardians to make appointments for their kindergartners, 7th graders, and seniors at one of its immunization clinics for mandatory school vaccines in order to beat the back-to-school rush.

CCSD requires the following vaccinations for students enrolling in school:

chickenpox (varicella)

hepatitis A

hepatitis B

polio

tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap)

quadrivalent meningitis

measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Parents who recently moved to Nevada should note that hepatitis A vaccination is required in the state. Immunizations that were up to date in other states that do not require hepatitis A vaccination might not be current in Nevada.

Students who are enrolled in the 12th grade in Nevada public, private, or charter schools must receive the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year. It is also required for students entering 7th grade and for students new to Nevada schools.

For more information on required vaccinations, visit Immunize Nevada’s School Vaccinations page.

Back-to-school vaccinations are available at the following SNHD locations by appointment only:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107 Normal hours: Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Fridays: July 28 and August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday: August 5, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101 Normal hours: Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Mondays: July 31 and August 7, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Ste. A, Henderson, NV 89015 Normal hours: Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027 Normal hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.) Special back-to-school dates and times at this location: Wednesday, July 26, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 4, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m



To make an appointment, call 702-759-0850 or visit the SNHD Back-to-School Vaccine website.

Mandated back-to-school vaccinations will also be available at the CCSD Family Support Center, located at 1720 South Maryland Parkway on the following days:

June 21, July 5, July 12, July 19, and July 26, 8 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary at the CCSD Family Support Center.

The following locations will hold back-to-school Tdap, MCV4, and HPV vaccinations for students 11-18 years old. To make an appointment, call 702-759-0850 or visit the SNHD Back-to-School Vaccine website.