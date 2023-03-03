LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District announced Friday that it is investigating two cases of Legionnaires’ disease reported in guests who stayed at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The cases were in guests who stayed separately in December 2022 and January 2023.

The hotel is assisting in the investigation and is currently taking steps to notify current and past guests dating back to Dec. 16.

Facility testing of the water done by the Health District indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria.

To help prevent additional people from becoming sick, the hotel has begun implementing remediation procedures and a proactive water management plan.

“We are working closely with the Health District in their investigation,” said the Orleans in a written statement. “However, it is important to keep in mind that this matter involves two reported cases among the thousands of guests who stayed at the Orleans over the last several months without incident. While the report is limited to two incidents, the health and safety of our guests is extremely important to us, and work is underway to prevent future issues.”

Guests who stayed overnight, worked at least one shift, or attended a convention or multi-day event at The Orleans during the timeframe and experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness to the Health District via this survey on its website.

Legionnaires’ disease is contracted by inhaling aerosol droplets of water contaminated with the

bacteria. Sources of aerosol can include showers, hot tubs, faucets, cooling towers, misters, and decorative fountains. Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria. Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick; however, the illness can be severe and sometimes result in death. Generally, Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.

Symptoms can include cough, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches.

Symptoms usually being within two to 10 days of the exposure. However, the SNHD is encouraging people to look for symptoms for about two weeks after exposure. Guests and others exposed who develop symptoms within 14 days of their stay should seek medical attention immediately.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the Health District’s Helpline at (702) 759-4636 (INFO) or 1-866-767-5038, Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. PST.