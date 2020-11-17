Southern Nevada Health District expands neighborhood COVID-19 testing sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been one week since Governor Steve Sisolak called on all Nevadans to do what they could for a two-week period to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Getting tested is one way to do that. It allows people to know if they have the virus but may not have symptoms, or their symptoms are minor, but they can still infect others.

The Southern Nevada Health District is expanding its COVID-19 testing sites into three more neighborhood areas to make testing more accessible to the public.

Here are the three new neighborhood sites:

Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J Street and is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 17

Veterans Tribute Career & Technical Academy, 2531 Vegas Drive is open from Nov. 19 from 1 – 5 p.m. and on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. – noon.

Centennial High School, 10200 W. Centennial Pkwy. is open from Dec. 3 & 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can see the district’s testing locations at this link.

The health district also has semi-permanent testing sites including at Texas Station, the Cashman Center and UNLV’s Thomas and Mack Center. Some locations require an appointment.