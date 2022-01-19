Southern Nevada Health District encouraging testing and masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 testing was the key topic during Wednesday’s update from Clark County health leaders. They say whether a test is done by a professional or at home it is an important resource for the community. In this update, one focus was a reminder about wearing the correct mask.

N95 and KN95 are recommended by the CDC for best protection but people can also double-up on the cloth masks as a good alternative.

As the government rollout continues to sign people up for free COVID-19 at-home test kits, Nevada is also supplying nearly 600,000 at-home test kits to local libraries, community centers and more places that will be free to pick up. Those plans still being drafted.

Cassius Locket with the Southern Nevada Health District encourages people to also use the area’s testing sites, including the recently opened sites at both Fiesta Henderson and Texas Station.

When it comes to the at-home tests, if you do test positive the health district says the most important thing is to take care of yourself and others near you first. “You dont have to report it to us, Locket told 8 News Now. “We are only concerned if you test positive you really are infectuous and we want you to make sure you isolate.”

Both new testing sites can provide a minimum of 30,000 tests per week. The health district says this can help reduce the strain hospital workers are currently facing as they continue to fight a staffing shortage and the COVID surge.