LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Businesses in Southern Nevada are about to see a hike in one of their bills.

The Southern Nevada Health District approved an increase to their environmental health fee.

SNHD says businesses haven’t seen a boost to the annual bill in over 10 years.

To keep up with inflation, a 27% increase was approved, which is expected to generate about $25M in 2023 with an annual increase of up to 3 percent and that has struggling businesses concerned.

Angelica Nielson works at Pastry Palace and says it’s another added expense to add to their growing list of costs.

“There are playing a game of catch up and we are paying the consequences,” she said.

The Pastry Palace is still recovering from the pandemic and is now one of many businesses in the valley getting hit with a new bill hike by the Southern Nevada Health District.

“It makes a difference, our customers complain all the time why things like cakes are more expensive. Well, it’s everything that we pay for is going up,” Neilson added.

SNHD says the fee will help pay for things such as inspections, food operations, and compliance, and it will help with public safety as it will support staffing.

The fee revenue according to the health district’s presentation no longer covers their expenses.